Clevinger leaves in 2nd inning of NLDS opener vs Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Mike Clevinger’s return to the mound for the San Diego Padres was done after two pitches in the second inning of the NL Division Series opener.

Clevinger missed the first round of the playoffs because of elbow impingement, but was on the Padres’ 28-player roster for the NL Division Series and started Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After walking two batters and throwing a wild pitch in a scoreless first, Clevinger threw two balls to Cody Bellinger to start the second. Manager Jayce Tingler and an athletic trainer went to the mound, and after a brief conversation the pitcher left the game.

There was no immediate word on what happened to Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in a nine-player trade on Aug. 31.

Clevinger was making only his second start since a two-hit shutout in a seven-inning complete game Sept. 13. He left after the first inning of his last regular season start on Sept 23.

He was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts for the Padres in September.

