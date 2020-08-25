Cubs’ Chatwood expected to come off IL, face Tigers

Tyler Chatwood will go from the injured list to the mound on Tuesday.

The Chicago Cubs right-hander will start the second game of a three-game series in Detroit after he’s activated. Sidelined by a mid-back strain, Chatwood hasn’t pitched since Aug. 6.

Chatwood (2-1, 5.40 ERA) was pronounced fit after he threw a bullpen session on Saturday at Wrigley Field. He was rocked for eight runs on 11 hits in 2 1/3 innings at Kansas City in his last appearance.

He was sharp in his first two starts, allowing just one run in 12 2/3 innings while striking out 19. Chatwood has faced the Tigers three times in his career, including two starts, going 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA.

He’s not expected to go deep into the game, and that could open the door for left-hander Jose Quintana, who will also be activated from the IL prior to Tuesday’s game. Quintana hasn’t pitched this season after suffering a left thumb injury this summer.

“The goal is, first, to get a look at him, and he’s been stretched out,” manager David Ross told MLB.com about Quintana. “We’ve got some length in the ‘pen with him down there. And then, just as he builds up … we understand he’s a starter option for us moving forward, if we need that.”

Quintana has only pitched in relief four times in 250 career games, but he’s willing to make the transition, at least in the short run.

“The adjustment is, be ready as soon as possible,” he said to MLB.com. “I’ve been in the bullpen a couple times. It’s not new for me. I feel OK with that.”

Right-hander Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.65 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season for Detroit on Tuesday. He has lost his last two outings, mainly due to control problems.

He walked four and hit another batter against the Chicago White Sox while allowing three runs on Thursday. Manager Ron Gardenhire pulled Turnbull after just two innings and 60 pitches.

Turnbull, who will be making his first career appearance against the Cubs, has started 19 games at Comerica Park. He has a 1-13 record and a 5.21 ERA at home, though the one victory came earlier this season.

The Cubs won the series opener 9-3 on Monday behind two Javier Baez homers and a four-RBI night for David Bote.

Gardenhire was alarmed that his pitchers threw 187 pitches. He felt that affected his team’s hitters, who stood on the field for long stretches while the pitchers labored through the game.

“The one thing I always talk about is we played a lot of defense early in that game, a lot of 3-2 counts,” he said. “That makes it tough. That takes your offense out of whack.

“We’ve got to get better at that part of it because when we do pitch well, when we do get that starter going, we can score runs,” he added. “When you stand out there, it takes a lot out of you.”

The Tigers have lost 11 of their last 13 games. They’re in the midst of a seven-game homestand, while Chicago is at the front end of a 10-game road trip.

