Cubs, riding 10-game skid, hope to bounce back vs. Phillies

Nothing is going right for the Chicago Cubs these days.

Not that long ago, the Cubs were 42-33 and looked to be in good position. Fast forward to present day and the Cubs will be looking to snap a 10-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Manager David Ross was ejected in the sixth inning Monday for arguing balls and strikes as the Cubs were throttled 13-3.

“I think we’re grinding,” Ross said. “Guys are giving all their effort. There’s no lack of focus. It’s an inning or two late that doesn’t go our way. …

“We just have to continue to have good at-bats. I don’t feel we’re playing bad baseball. Just the execution at the end.”

Infielder Eric Sogard allowed home runs to Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm in the ninth inning. Sogard has appeared on the bump in three games during the 10-game skid and five times this season.

The Cubs’ recent woes overshadowed some positive news that Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel were picked to represent the club on the National League All-Star team.

Kimbrel earned his eighth All-Star berth and Bryant was chosen for the fourth time.

Bryant has 16 home runs and 42 RBIs in 77 games.

“It’s always special, each and every one,” Bryant said. “Back to 2015 in Cincinnati, in 2016 in my hometown (of San Diego), ’19 in Cleveland (where the Cubs won the) World Series. Now my son, this will be his first one. I can’t wait to get to Denver.”

Jake Arrieta, who spent the past two seasons pitching in Philadelphia, will start Tuesday for the Cubs. Arrieta (5-8, 5.57 ERA) is 4-2 with a 4.06 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies.

The Phillies will look for their second straight win in the four-game series when Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.44 ERA) will go to the mound.

Nola gave up seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings in his most recent start, a Wednesday loss against the Miami Marlins. In Nola’s past 10 starts, he has a 5.75 ERA.

“It’s not what I’m usually doing in my starts,” Nola said after the Miami outing. “I’m gonna keep working and believing I’m gonna pitch a lot deeper into games. I need to pitch a lot deeper into games. I’m obviously not going long enough. I’m going to keep on battling and working.”

For Nola’s career against the Cubs, he is 3-1 with a 4.26 ERA in five starts.

Nola will hope for some offensive support from Andrew McCutchen. The left fielder had been dealing with an oblique strain, but he finished with two doubles, a single and an RBI on Monday.

“Legs are really feeling good,” McCutchen said on a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It’s heating up, the humidity hit me. All around, I just feel better.”

Since May 13, the Phillies have won at least two games in a row three times. The Phillies now have a chance for another winning streak.

“(The Cubs) are struggling right now and we have to capitalize right now on that opportunity,” McCutchen said.

Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto were chosen as All-Stars for the Phillies. Realmuto was given the night off Monday, and backup Andrew Knapp homered.

“I try to play as hard as I can, I try to be a competitor,” Realmuto said. “The fact that they voted me in even without the best numbers that I’ve had in my career means a lot to me.”

