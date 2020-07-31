Cubs sign former Indians closer Allen to minor league deal

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago Cubs signed former Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen to a minor league deal on Friday.

Allen was assigned to the team’s training site in South Bend, Indiana.

The Cubs’ bullpen struggled in the first week of the season. Closer Craig Kimbrel walked four batters and allowed two runs in his season debut Monday night. Right-hander Dillon Maples was optioned Thursday after he struggled in his first two appearances.

The 31-year-old Allen agreed to a minor league deal with Texas in February, but he was released by the Rangers last week.

Allen is 24-31 with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 major league appearances over eight big league seasons. He struggled last year, going 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves with the Los Angeles Angels.

Allen had 32 saves for the 2016 Indians team that lost to the Cubs in the World Series. He struck out 12 in six scoreless innings against Chicago in the playoffs.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports