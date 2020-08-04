Cubs slugger Bryant returns following stomach ailment

CHICAGO (AP)Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant is following through on his own words when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryant returned to the starting lineup Monday night and homered in a 2-0 victory against Kansas City after missing two games with a stomach ailment. The 28-year-old Bryant, who thanked Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas after he self-reported possible coronavirus symptoms, spoke up himself when he wasn’t feeling well Saturday, and had to sit out while he worked his way through Major League Baseball’s pandemic protocols.

”If we can add another part to our responsibility in that if you do feel something, you know, just stay away and take it as seriously as possible,” Bryant said on a video conference call. ”That’s the only way we’re going to really get through a World Series. I just think it’s important. Put your pride and egos aside. It could end up helping the rest of your teammates out, too.”

The Cubs haven’t had any positive coronavirus tests among their players since they started summer training camp a month ago. While everyone around the team acknowledges there is an element of luck to that record, they also believe the organization has done a good job with the protocols and the players have been cautious.

”I think it proves that we’re doing things right, but the last thing you want is to relax and to get too comfortable,” said outfielder Ian Happ, who serves as the team’s union representative. ”I think it’s very important for us to continue on the path that we have.

”I think the one thing that kind of resonates and that we keep saying to each other is you have to treat everybody like they have it, no matter if it’s your teammate, who you know exactly what they’ve been doing for the last 10 days, or if it’s somebody you see on the street.”

Bryant also doubled in the victory over the Royals. The 2016 NL MVP had been struggling coming into the day, batting .120 (3 for 25) in his first six games, but he said he wasn’t worried at all.

”It’s just a matter of time,” he said. ”I just kind of fall back on what I’ve done in the game so far, in my experience and numbers and all that.”

