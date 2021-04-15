Day after no-hitter, White Sox try to win series vs. Indians

After riding a 12-hit attack and a six-run first inning to an 8-0 rout of the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday — oh, yes, and Carlos Rodon’s no-hitter — the Chicago White Sox are in store for more good news.

The inconsistent White Sox expect shortstop and Silver Slugger Tim Anderson to return to the lineup Thursday as Chicago bids to take three of four games in the series.

Anderson, the 2019 American League batting champion and 2020 runner-up, will be activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined with a strained left hamstring.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa cited encouraging feedback from Triple-A manager Wes Helms after Anderson worked out Wednesday at Chicago’s alternate training site in adjacent Schaumburg, Ill.

“I got a text from Wes about his work, and everything was outstanding, check-marked to the box,” La Russa said. “He says he moved great, took a bunch of ground balls, threw the ball, no problems fielding. Took a bunch of batting practice and then took five at-bats, ran the bases. He said he looks great and ready to go.”

Chicago assured at least a split of the four-game set Wednesday, rolling behind Rodon and an early offensive ambush. Cleveland, which has been outscored 12-5 in the series thus far, managed just one baserunner Wednesday, as Rodon hit the Indians’ Roberto Perez in the foot with an 0-2 pitch with one out in the ninth.

The Indians were no-hit for the 12th time in franchise history and the first since Ervin Santana accomplished the feat on July 27, 2011.

“I thought we had great at-bats, we got some pitches to hit, you know,” Perez said. “We hit the ball right at people. It’s tough when you’re playing from behind … and you know, as the innings go, you start putting pressure on yourself and you start trying to do too much.”

Right-hander Lance Lynn is set to start for the White Sox as he aims to bookend the club’s first homestand of the season with another gem.

Lynn (1-0, 0.00 ERA) stymied the Kansas City Royals in a five-hit shutout in the home opener April 8, scattering 11 strikeouts while not issuing a walk.

After the starting rotation scuffled for much of a six-game road trip to start the season, Lynn delivered a performance that La Russa called “just nails.” Lynn has been similarly sterling against the Indians in four career starts, going 3-1 with a 1.04 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Aaron Civale (2-0, 2.45 ERA) will try to win for the third time in as many starts as he gets the call for Cleveland. In two previous outings against the Detroit Tigers, Civale fanned 12 while walking just three.

In five career starts against the White Sox, Civale is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

The Indians, who have won five of seven, have been shut out twice this season.

