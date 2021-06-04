Diamondbacks aim to snap road losing skid vs. Brewers

The injuries keep piling up for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who continue their four-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Arizona’s starting rotation received another blow on Thursday when left-hander Madison Bumgarner was placed on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The Diamondbacks saw their road losing streak reach 14 games with a 7-4 loss in the series opener on Thursday. Carson Kelly belted a two-run homer and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed recorded four hits apiece to pace Arizona, but it wasn’t enough.

Milwaukee clubbed four homers and won for the sixth time in its past seven games. Second baseman Kolten Wong exited in the fourth inning with left oblique discomfort. He is listed as day-to-day.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (5-1, 2.38 ERA) will look to build on his impressive outing from last Saturday, when he pitched seven strong innings in a 4-1 victory over Washington.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Peralta, who has yielded three runs on 10 hits over his past four starts covering 24 2/3 innings, is set to make his third career appearance — and first start — against Arizona. He owns a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA in three innings pitched versus the Diamondbacks.

Arizona will turn to right-hander Matt Peacock (2-1, 4.50), who is making his fourth straight start after eight relief appearances to begin the season.

The 27-year-old turned in a strong outing last Sunday, when he surrendered two runs and struck out six over six innings in a 9-2 win over St. Louis.

Peacock, who will make his first career appearance against Arizona, moved into the rotation out of necessity after starters Zac Gallen (elbow), Luke Weaver (shoulder) and Taylor Widener (groin) all landed on the injured list.

The Diamondbacks now have to identify a starter to replace Bumgarner, who lasted just two innings in Wednesday’s 7-6 loss to the New York Mets.

“It’s frustrating,” Bumgarner said. “But that is part of the game and you see this stuff (injuries) happen. It’s happening a lot this year, a lot more frequently I think. I don’t know. It definitely (stinks). I want to be out there competing, I want to help this team win. You can’t do that if you’re hurt.”

Milwaukee remains committed to struggling first baseman Keston Hiura. The 24-year-old is 1-for-24 with 13 strikeouts since returning from the minor leagues on May 24.

The Brewers reportedly considered sending Hiura back to the minors for regular playing time, but instead will keep him in Milwaukee to work with hitting coach Andy Haines.

“We’re just continuing to work to try to get him in a good spot,” manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s what we have to do and continue to do, and Keston knows [what] he has to do. We just continue to work to try to get him in a good place.”

Daniel Vogelbach and Travis Shaw are expected to receive the bulk of the playing time at first base while Hiura works on his swing.

While Hiura aims to rediscover his stroke, Arizona has a pair of hitters on hot streaks.

Pavin Smith is 21-for-50 during his 14-game hitting streak, while Eduardo Escobar extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a pair of singles in Thursday’s loss.

