VanMeter’s homer ties it, Diamondbacks beat Reds in the 10th

CINCINNATI (AP)Josh VanMeter hit a tying three-run homer in the ninth inning against his former team, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 in 10 innings for their second win on Wednesday.

In the conclusion of Tuesday’s night’s suspended game, Arizona held on for a 5-4 victory. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

The Diamondbacks trailed 3-0 heading to the ninth in the regularly scheduled contest. But Amir Garrett issued two walks before VanMeter drove a 2-2 pitch deep to right for his first homer of the season.

VanMeter broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2019 and was traded to Arizona on Aug. 31.

The Diamondbacks broke it open with five runs in the 10th. Pavin Smith scored on an error on second baseman Alex Blandino, and Wyatt Mathisen had a key two-run single.

The Reds got two runs in the bottom half, but Taylor Clarke (1-0) got Eugenio Suarez to ground out to shortstop and retired Joey Votto on a fly ball to left to end it.

Cincinnati wasted a terrific performance by Tyler Mahle, who struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings. Cionel Perez (1-2) got the loss.

The Reds had a chance to win the game in the ninth. Mark Payton tried to score from first on a two-out bloop double by Tyler Stephenson, but he was nailed at the plate on a great throw from right fielder Kole Calhoun.

Tuesday’s night’s game was halted because of heavy rain, and soon snow, after Reds reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give the Diamondbacks the lead in the eighth.

J.B. Bukauskas (1-0) got the third out in the seventh for the win in his major league debut. Garrett (0-1) took the loss.

”It was kind of unconventional, but any time you win a ballgame you just take it how it is,” the 24-year-old Bukauskas said. ”It’s a cool story for sure.”

ABOUT THAT SUSPENSION

Sims said Tuesday’s wet and cold game should have been suspended before he plunked Mathisen.

”I thought there was a lot of safety issues. … I don’t know when the last time I’ve hit a right-hander with a slider,” Sims said. ”Yeah, I was concerned.”

Sims went into manager David Bell’s office Tuesday night to tell him he wanted to finish the eighth and work out of the jam.

BUNDLED UP

The restart of the suspended game was delayed 25 minutes because of a band of heavy snow that passed through the Cincinnati area during which the Reds played Christmas music in the stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is out because of a viral illness that is not COVID-19-related. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Saturday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Widener (1-0) is scheduled to get the start against Reds right-hander Jeff Hoffman (2-1) on Thursday.

