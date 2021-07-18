Dodgers aim to keep Rockies under their thumb in finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated the National League West for the past eight seasons, and with that comes a lopsided record against the Colorado Rockies.

It is a rare thing for the Rockies to defeat the Dodgers. Since the start of the 2018 season, Los Angeles owns a 43-15 record against Colorado.

The Dodgers posted their eighth straight win versus the Rockies with a 9-2 victory on Saturday.

The Rockies get a chance to stop the slide in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday in Denver. Colorado will send right-hander Jon Gray (6-6, 3.77 ERA) against Los Angeles lefty David Price (4-0, 3.23).

The Dodgers might not have outfielder Mookie Betts available for Sunday’s contest. Betts left Saturday night’s game after he pulled up lame on a double in the seventh inning. The team said Betts’ injury was a right hip irritation.

“I’m good,” Betts said. “I’ve been dealing with it. I think I just made it a little more bad today than normal. But I’m fine.”

Gray is 0-1 with a 4.99 ERA in two starts against Los Angeles this season. It mirrors the futility the entire organization has experienced against the Dodgers.

He is 5-7 with a 4.55 ERA in 17 career starts versus Los Angeles. Gray, however, has pitched well since returning from the injured list, going 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in four starts.

Gray is a free agent after the season and has been, along with shortstop Trevor Story, the subject of trade rumors ahead of the July 30 deadline. Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt has said it is not a foregone conclusion Gray or Story will be dealt.

“Yes, we do have decisions to make, but we don’t have to move players for financial reasons,” Schmidt told The Denver Post earlier this week. “At the end of the day, it will be about what we can get back. We are not a farm system for other people.”

Los Angeles likely will be a buyer at the trade deadline, if it makes any deals at all. Injuries and off-the-field issues have hit the rotation this year, namely Dustin May (Tommy John surgery), Clayton Kershaw (left forearm soreness) and Trevor Bauer (leave from team).

Manager Dave Roberts has been able to keep the team close to first place San Francisco, and despite the tight race, the organization is taking its time with Kershaw.

“Not sure when he’s going to play catch again but we’re going to take this time to give him a breather,” Roberts said Friday. “It made some sense to cut some of the season off and save some bullets for the rest of the season and throughout the postseason.”

Price, a fellow Cy Young Award winner, is a pretty good option for the Dodgers.

He is 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in six career games (three starts) against Colorado. He has yet to win in three games (two starts) at Coors Field, going 0-2 with a 6.46 ERA.

–Field Level Media