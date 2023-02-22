CHATHAM, Ontario (AP)Ferguson Jenkins’ hometown will honor the baseball Hall of Famer with a statue.

Chatham-Kent will unveil a 9-foot bronze figure of the 80-year-old former pitcher on June 10, a replica of the statue by sculptor Lou Cella that was unveiled outside Chicago’s Wrigley Field last May.

Jenkins was 284-226 with a 3.34 ERA and 3,192 strikeouts in 19 big league seasons for Philadelphia, the Cubs, Texas and Boston.

A three-time All-Star, he won 20 or more games each year from 1967-72, was voted the 1971 NL Cy Young Award and in 1991 became the first Canadian inducted into the baseball Hall.

