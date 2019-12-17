Fire isn’t expected to delay opening of Rangers’ new stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)The opening of the new ballpark for the Texas Rangers isn’t expected to be delayed after a fire that damaged about 2,000 square feet near the roof, construction officials said Monday.

The fire Saturday started when sparks from welding work ignited combustible materials being stored in a sub-roof area on one of the upper floors at Globe Life Field, fire officials said.

The first game at the new stadium is set for March 23, an exhibition against St. Louis. The first regular season game is March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers spent 26 seasons at Globe Life Park, across the street from the site of the new $1.2 billion retractable-roof stadium.

Manhattan Construction Vice President Greg McClure said some metal decking damaged by the fire will have to be replaced. The investigation is continuing.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports