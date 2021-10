CHICAGO (AP)Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. The teams are now set to meet Tuesday afternoon.

Jose Urquidy was scheduled to start Monday for Houston, with Carlos Rodon pitching for Chicago. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.

