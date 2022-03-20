SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)Left-hander Matthew Boyd signed a $5.2 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Boyd went 3-8 with a 3.89 ERA over 15 starts and 78 2/3 innings for the Detroit Tigers before injury trouble last season. He had season-ending surgery in September for a torn flexor tendon.

Acquired by Detroit in 2015 from Toronto in a deal for ace David Price, Boyd is 37-62 with a 4.96 ERA in 149 career games, including 145 starts. He had his most wins at nine in both 2018 and ’19 with Detroit.

He can make an additional $2.3 million in performance bonuses for major league games started: $400,000 each for 12, 14 and 16 starts; $500,000 for 18 starts and $600,000 for 20 starts.

