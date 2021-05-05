Gregorius’ slam holds up in Phillies’ 5-4 win over Brewers

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Enyel De Los Santos was back on the lineup card, Jose Alvarado and Matt Moore were back in the bullpen, and the three returning relievers tossed the scoreless innings needed to extend Philadelphia’s win streak.

Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam, and the Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Philadelphia won three straight games for the first time since it started the season 4-0. The Phillies played their seventh straight one-run game (4-3) and are the only team in the NL East above .500 at 16-15.

De Los Santos – on the lineup card for this one – left two runners stranded to end the eighth. Alvarado returned from a two-game suspension for triggering a bench-clearing incident and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Alvarado said he has never tried to throw at a batter.

”I focus only on the target. That’s it,” he said.

Brandon Kintzler (2-1) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Gregorius’ slam off Freddy Peralta (3-1) highlighted a five-run first inning, and six pitchers preserved the win. Gregorius has three grand slams in 86 career games with the Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI single in the first, and Peralta allowed five runs over the first five batters. Peralta settled down from there – he struck out six straight at one point – and he combined with three relievers on a four-hitter.

But the Brewers rallied on another chilly, windy night at Citizens Bank Park. Avisail Garcia hit an RBI single in the third inning that was almost more, but a replay review overturned a safe call at the plate. More than 10,000 fans cheered each time a replay showed Daniel Vogelbach was out on center fielder Odubel Herrera’s throw, and a brief review took the run off the board.

Tyrone Taylor connected for a pinch-hit homer in the fifth against Chase Anderson, and Garcia added a two-run single off Jojo Romero that cut it to 5-4. Taylor has two pinch-hit homers this season and three overall.

Anderson, who was 38-27 with a 3.83 ERA in four seasons with the Brewers from 2016-19, departed after 4 1/3 innings. Moore – the fourth Phillies pitcher – tossed a scoreless seventh in his first appearance since April 17 after going on the COVID-19 injured list. Moore said he did not test positive for coronavirus.

LINEUP CONFUSION

Phillies manager Joe Girardi took the blame for a lineup mix-up a night earlier when De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn’t appear on their lineup card.

”My hope is that we can just print out our own cards and exchange them again,” he said. ”Hopefully we can get to that. In our system here, we had all the moves done. It was on the board and it was on our lineup card, but not on my little lineup card, the official lineup card. Hopefully we can get back to that so we don’t have to deal with this.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: INF Mark Mathias, who hasn’t played all season after getting hurt in the spring, tweeted he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. … INF Daniel Robertson (concussion) is close to a return.

Phillies: RF Bryce Harper wasn’t in the lineup for the third straight game because of a sore left wrist. … OF Matt Joyce (right calf strain) was placed on the 10-day IL. OF Roman Quinn also was placed on the 10-day IL with a laceration of the right index finger. OF Mickey Moniak and INF Scott Kingery were recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. … 2B Jean Segura (right quadriceps) singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

The Phillies send RHP Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.49 ERA) to the mound against Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.80 ERA) on Thursday. Woodruff has allowed only one earned run in 18 career innings against the Phillies.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports