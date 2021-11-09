Guerrero, Harper win MLB’s Hank Aaron Awards for offense

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP)Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper have won Hank Aaron Awards as the outstanding offensive performers in each league as voted by MLB.com and a panel of Hall of Famers.

Guerrero tied for the major league home run lead with 48 and led the AL in OPS (1.002), slugging percentage (.601) and on-base percentage (.401).

Harper, who won in 2015 with Washington, led the major leagues in OPS (1.044) and slugging percentage (.615) and tied for first with 42 doubles.

Each team nominated one player, MLB.com reporters picked seven finalists and a panel of Hall of Famers determined the winners, a group that included newcomers Chipper Jones, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz and holdovers Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray and Robin Yount.

The award began in 1999 and is named for Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died in January.

