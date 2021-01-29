Hall of Fame exhibit features Dodgers’ World Series win

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP)The Baseball Hall of Fame has opened an exhibit honoring the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship, including game-used items from several players.

The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the franchise’s first Series title in 32 years.

Among the items donated by the team are: the ball used by Clayton Kershaw for the opening pitch of Game 1 in the first neutral-site World Series in history; a bat used by World Series MVP Corey Seager in Game 6; and a road jersey worn by Mookie Betts in Games 3, 4 and 5. Other items are Max Muncy’s batting helmet and manager Dave Roberts’ jacket and face mask worn throughout the Series played during the coronavirus pandemic.

Items from Rays players Randy Arozarena, Ji-Man Choi and Brett Phillips also are included.

The ”Autumn Glory” exhibit will be on display at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, through the 2021 postseason.

