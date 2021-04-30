Hot Diamondbacks look to continue climb vs. Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks will try again to go two games over .500 for the first time this season when they host the Colorado Rockies in the second game of a four-game series Friday night.

Arizona has won eight of its past 10 games, making a distant memory of a 2-6 start that included two losses at Colorado in the first week of the season.

The Diamondbacks bounced back Thursday with a 5-3 win over Colorado after losing 12-3 to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. They rallied for the comeback against the Rockies after trailing 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.

“Good win after a tough loss (Wednesday) night,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “These guys continue to be a resilient group and find a way to fight and come out ready to play a baseball game the next day whether it’s a good result the night before or a bad result.”

Arizona will try to continue its torrid timely hitting against right-hander Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) on Friday.

The Diamondbacks had 12 hits on Thursday, five of which went for extra bases.

They do not have a player in the lineup with a batting average better than .300 but players such as Eduardo Escobar (seven home runs and five doubles) and David Peralta (four triples and 21 RBIs) are always dangerous.

“Everybody right now is working hard and going bat by bat, pitch by pitch, and that’s most important,” said Escobar, who turned in a 2-for-5 performance with two runs on Thursday.

Gray is 5-5 with a 4.97 ERA in 13 career starts against the Diamondbacks. In 70 2/3 innings against Arizona, he has allowed 81 hits with 62 strikeouts and 25 walks.

Veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31) will start Friday for Arizona. He is coming off a seven-inning no-hitter on the road against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Bumgarner’s 17 career wins against Colorado are his most against any opponent. He is 17-9 with a 3.32 ERA against the Rockies.

He has 218 strikeouts and 62 walks and has allowed 222 hits in 230 1/3 innings while facing Colorado.

The Rockies will try to improve on their 1-9 road record.

In addition to failing to hold on to a three-run lead against Arizona on Thursday, Colorado could not generate any offense in the final five innings, mustering only two hits against five relievers. Arizona’s bullpen had no walks and five strikeouts.

“There were a couple of at-bats where we didn’t get the big hit,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Before Thursday’s game, first baseman Matt Adams was summoned from the Rockies’ alternate training site and outfielder Sam Hilliard was optioned there.

Hilliard was hitting .108 in 19 games with 19 strikeouts in 39 plate appearances.

Adams, a nine-year veteran with a .259 career batting average, struck out looking in a pinch-hit appearance for the final out of the game.

He played previously with the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves.

