EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- One mini golf enthusiast from East Peoria has restored the original golf course from Wee Tee Golf Center, a Peoria favorite that dates back to 1949.

Jack Baugh bought the more than 70 years-old, original obstacles four years after Wee Tee closed in 2017. He said with the help of a local carpenter and his wife, it took him four years to restore the pieces and build a course in his backyard sports court in East Peoria.