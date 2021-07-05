Indians’ Ramírez back in lineup after missing 3 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Cleveland Indians All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was back in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay after missing three games because of a sore left elbow.

Also, Zach Plesac is scheduled to return and start Thursday night’s game against Kansas City after being out with a broken thumb on his pitching hand.

The right-hander will go to the team’s complex in Arizona during the All-Star break next week for a simulated game and then is scheduled to pitch against Oakland on July 18.

Cleveland left fielder Eddie Rosario left Monday night’s game with right side tightness after grounding out on a high-hopper to shortstop in the second inning. He sat out last Friday’s game with Houston after exiting early Thursday with right abdominal tightness.

Ramirez was hurt diving for a ball Thursday in the series opener against Houston, one day after fouling a pitch off his left cheek against Detroit.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Ramirez was close to being able to play on Sunday.

”I can’t tell you how much I appreciate his willingness (to play),” Francona said. ”He got there early on a Sunday. He went through all the steps and he goes `I know we’re beat up, I’ll play.’ And I said, `Would another day help you?’ and he said, `Yeah.’ That to me is, even when you don’t want to do the right thing, you have to.”

Ramirez entered Monday hitting .265 with 18 homers and 50 RBIs.

”I feel much better,” Ramirez said through a translator.

Plesac was hurt while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing in late May. He is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts.

All-Star Shane Bieber, placed on the 10-day injured list June 14 with a right shoulder strain, may be able to resume a throwing program in around 10 days. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA over 14 starts.

