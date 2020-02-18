Infielder Aledmys Díaz, Astros go to arbitration hearing

PHOENIX (AP)Backup infielder Aledmys Diaz went to arbitration Monday with the Houston Astros, who offered the same $2 million salary he earned last year.

Diaz asked arbitrators Mark Burstein, Stephen Raymond, Gary Kendellen for a raise to $2.6 million.

Acquired from Toronto in November 2018, Diaz hit .271 for the AL champions with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 247 plate appearances over 69 games. He was 0 for 9 with a walk in the postseason.

A decision is expected Wednesday.

Teams are 6-1 against players this year, beating Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher Jose Berrios, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.

Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez is the lone winning player so far.

A decision is expected Wednesday for Miami first baseman Jesus Aguilar, whose hearing was Friday. Aguilar asked for a raise from $637,500 to $2,575,000 and the Marlins argued for $2,325,000.

Four players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto and reliever Hector Neris, Arizona reliever Archie Bradley and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin.

