Johnson can earn $500,000 per year in bonuses with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP)Reliever Pierce Johnson will get salaries of $2 million in each of the next two seasons as part of his $5 million, two-year contract with the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old right-hander’s contract, announced Dec. 23, includes a $3 million team option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

He could earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses based on games pitched: $100,000 each for 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50. Johnson’s contract allows him to become a free agent when the deal expires.

Johnson spent last season as a setup man for the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Central League, going 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA and 40 holds in 58 appearances. He had 91 strikeouts and 13 walks, allowing two home runs in 58 2/3 innings.

Drafted 43rd overall by the Chicago Cubs in 2012, Johnson has a 3-2 big league record with a 5.44 ERA in 38 relief outings for the Cubs (2017) and San Francisco (2018).

