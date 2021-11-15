Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ’07 champs, has died

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Peoria apartment complex.

Peoria Firefighters received reports of a structure fire on N. Linn St. near W. Republic. When crews arrived on the scene they located fire coming from the second story of a four-story apartment complex.

Multiple fire crews searched the apartment floors for victims, rescuing two from the third floor. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Additional companies were called to assist with the fire. Around 28 residents were displaced during the fire, and half were allowed back into the building on the side not impacted by the fire. The Red Cross provided housing for the remaining displaced residents.

The apartment fire was under control within 20 minutes, and Fire crews remained on scene for another two and a half hours.

After a Peoria Fire investigator was called in, it was determined the cause of the fire resulted from arson.