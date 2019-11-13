La Russa joins Angels as senior adviser for baseball ops

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Tony La Russa has been hired by the Los Angeles Angels as senior adviser for baseball operations.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday that La Russa will assist in all areas, including evaluations of players and minor-league development. La Russa recently was with the Boston Red Sox for two seasons as a vice president and special assistant to their president of baseball operations.

Eppler said in a statement that he has admired La Russa for a long time and had previously discussed the possibility of working together.

La Russa was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 after leading the Oakland Athletics (1989) and St. Louis Cardinals (2006, `11) to World Series titles. He is third in Major League Baseball history with 2,728 wins.