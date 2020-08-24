LEADING OFF: Mets still off, Giants part with Pence

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

STILL WAITING

The Mets have a scheduled day off and won’t use it to make up any of their games against the Yankees postponed over the weekend after two members of the Mets tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. The three-game Subway series was postponed, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the clubs may play a couple of doubleheaders next weekend when the New York teams are again scheduled to meet.

The Mets are scheduled to host the Marlins on Tuesday night, the soonest New York may resume its schedule.

TOUGH CUTS

The Giants have moved on from fan-favorite outfielder Hunter Pence, designating the 37-year-old for assignment Sunday to make space for utility man Daniel Robertson. After making the All-Star team with Texas last season, Pence returned to San Francisco in February on a one-year, $3 million contract but hit just .096 with two homers and six RBI in 17 games.

COMING IN HOT

Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-0, 2.27) gets the ball against Cleveland after taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning of his previous start against Milwaukee. The former Dodgers swingman is thriving in his first year in Minnesota’s rotation. He’ll face Indians right-hander Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.91), who threw his first career complete game against Pittsburgh in his previous outing. The Twins lead the Indians by 1 + games in the AL East.

WINNER, WINNER

The AL East-leading Rays have won Blake Snell’s last three starts and hope he can deliver another victory against the Blue Jays. Snell (2-0, 3.00) earned the win at Yankee Stadium in his previous start, and the left-hander is 2-1 with a 1.36 ERA in seven starts against Toronto since the start of the 2018 season.

