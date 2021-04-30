Lester reinstated, set to make Nationals debut against Miami

WASHINGTON (AP)Jon Lester was reinstated from the injured list Friday, hours before the left-hander was to make his Washington Nationals debut against the Miami Marlins.

The Nationals also said they optioned right-hander Steven Fuentes and transferred left-hander Luis Avilan to the 60-day injured list.

Lester was one of nine players quarantined before the season because of COVID-19 protocols. Four players tested positive while five others were put under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed.

The Nationals never announced which players fell into which category.

Lester, 37, signed a one-year contract with Washington in late January. He joined the Nationals after six seasons with the Chicago Cubs in which he went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts.

Fuentes, 23, did not appear in a game during his first major league stint. Avilan, 31, appeared in four games before going on the injured list April 17 with an inflamed left elbow.

