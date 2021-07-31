LHP Tyler Anderson ready for Mariners debut vs. Rangers

With only four healthy starting pitchers, the Seattle Mariners needed a reliable arm at the trade deadline.

It would appear left-hander Tyler Anderson fits that bill.

Anderson, acquired earlier on Wednesday from the Pittsburgh Pirates, is scheduled to make his Mariners debut Saturday night against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA) has gone at least five innings in each of his 18 starts this season. He allowed more than three earned runs just three times for the Pirates, who have the second-worst record in the National League.

“I think it’s a really good pickup for us as we’re trying to get our guys healthy,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We needed somebody to step into that fifth starter spot, and I think he can give us very competitive outings, using his stuff like he has. He’s been around the league a little bit. He knows how to pitch.”

It will be a return to the Pacific Northwest for the 31-year-old veteran, who played for the University of Oregon. He has no wins or losses and a 2.00 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against the Rangers.

“Whatever jersey you’re wearing, you have to be the best teammate you can be for those guys,” Anderson said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, earlier this week before the trade.

The Rangers, who have lost 14 of their past 15 games, were sellers at the trade deadline. They sent slugger Joey Gallo and left-hander Joely Rodriguez to the New York Yankees on Wednesday for four minor-leaguers, then dealt right-handers Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy and a prospect to Philadelphia on Friday for three more prospects.

“I think this really moves us forward in terms of what we’ve been trying to do in a rebuild and accumulating talent that we think is going to help us win championships,” Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said.

Gibson was scheduled to start Saturday. He will be replaced by left-handed reliever Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA), who will be making his third spot start of the season.

Hearn is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in nine career games against Seattle, with one previous start — his major league debut in 2019, when he gave up five runs (four earned) while lasting just one-third of an inning. He allowed three hits and four walks.

The Mariners won the series opener 9-5 Friday night as rookie Jarred Kelenic homered and drove in four runs. Abraham Toro, acquired this week in a trade with the Houston Astros, went 3-for-5 with a double and scored two runs.

Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim and Jason Martin hit solo homers for the Rangers, who trailed 7-0 after three innings.

Right-hander Jharel Cotton pitched two innings of relief for the Rangers in his first major league appearance since 2017. He gave up one run on three hits.

“The cool thing is this kid has earned it,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “We loved him in spring training. He’s a great makeup guy. He fits right on with what we’re all about, but he’s earned it.”

