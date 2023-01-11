PHOENIX (AP)Evan Longoria is guaranteed $4 million in his one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the three-time All-Star third baseman can earn an additional $1 million in roster bonuses.

Longoria would earn $150,000 for 90 days on the active roster as part of the agreement announced last week. He would earn an additional $250,000 each for 120 and 150 days, and $175,000 apiece for 160 and 165.

The 37-year-old Longoria is a 15-year veteran who spent his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and the last five with the San Francisco Giants.

A three-time Gold Glove winner, Longoria also adds right-handed power. He has 331 homers.

Longoria hit .244 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs last season in 89 games.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports