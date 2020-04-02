Longtime White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer passes away

In this April 28, 2008, photo, radio broadcaster Ed Farmer is shown in the broadcast booth before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox in Chicago. Farmer, a former All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox and became an advocate for organ donation, has died. He was 70. The White Sox said Thursday, April 2, 2020, he died the previous night in Los Angeles following complications from a previous illness. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Ed Farmer passed away Wednesday night at the age of 70.

Farmer was the voice of White Sox radio for almost 30 years. The South Side native pitched in his hometown for nearly three of his 11 seasons in the big leagues.

A native of Evergreen Park, and a graduate of St. Rita High on Chicago’s South Side, Farmer was 30-43 with a 4.30 ERA and 75 saves. He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 1980, when he saved 30 games — then a club record.

Ed shared about his love of baseball and his hometown team with SoxTV last year. pic.twitter.com/3cNhJb8Je2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2020

“Ed Farmer was the radio voice of the Chicago White Sox for three decades, and he called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship,” said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. “His experience as a major league All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans. Ed grew up a Sox fan on the south side of Chicago and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his ‘friends’ to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend.”

Farmer suffered from polycystic kidney disease for most of his life, the same disease that his mother died from at the age of 38.

Fellow broadcasters from across the country mourn his loss.

Ed Farmer was such a loyal, welcoming friend. Scores of people have lost a piece of their heart, including me. — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) April 2, 2020

What a kick in the gut. Farmio was one of a kind. Always had a great baseball story to tell, loved being at the ballpark. Chicago native who got to live out his dream in his hometown. Nailed some huge calls over the years including multiple no-hitters. Very sad day. RIP Ed. ❤️ https://t.co/Ef9wRdKb47 — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) April 2, 2020

Ed Farmer was also one of the best baseball broadcasters I’ve ever heard. No game I ever heard him do was boring or slow – even if he was complaining with a chuckle that it was boring or slow. https://t.co/J9rddl24lq — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2020

Farmer joined Chicago’s radio booth on a part-time basis in 1991 and became a full-time analyst in 1992 alongside play-by-play announcer John Rooney. He assumed play-by-play duties in 2006 and completed his 29th season in 2019. Farmer called perfect games by Mark Buehrle against Tampa Bay in 2009 and Phillip Humber at Seattle in 2012 as well as Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s 500th homer.

“My heart is broken, but my mind is at peace knowing my dear friend is no longer suffering,” said former major league outfielder Darrin Jackson, Farmer’s broadcast partner since 2009. “Ed was a competitor who also was everyone’s best friend. I saw first-hand how hard Ed fought each and every day and season after season to keep himself healthy and prepared to broadcast White Sox baseball.”

