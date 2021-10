SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health has some new recommendations for celebrating Halloween safely this year. Things have changed a lot since 2020 and COVID vaccines are now available. But, many children do not have a COVID vaccine because it has not yet been approved by the CDC.

Trick-or-treating should take place outside, if possible. Wearing a mask indoors and increasing air circulation by opening doors and windows is encouraged if the festivities move indoors. Anyone handing out or receiving candy should also wash their hands regularly.