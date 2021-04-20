Mancini and Galvis homer to help Orioles beat Marlins 7-5

MIAMI (AP)Trey Mancini and Freddy Galvis each hit a solo homer in the third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Miami Marlins 7-5 Tuesday night.

Matt Harvey (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings for his first win since July 13, 2019, with the Angels. Baltimore won despite committing two errors and being outhit 11-9.

”It was a little bit of a sloppy game,” manager Brandon Hyde said. ”It wasn’t our best game, but we won.”

Harvey, who gave up eight hits but walked none, struggled to remember his last victory.

”To be honest, I didn’t know if it was ever going to happen again,” the right-hander said. ”And then with how I was throwing the ball in spring training and the last couple of outings, there was some hope that it was coming back.”

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander had to be helped to the clubhouse after he sprained his left ankle in the first inning. Santander singled and was injured returning to first base on a pickoff throw. X-rays were negative.

Mancini hit his fourth homerand Galvis hissecond. Both came off rookie Nick Neidert (0-1), who gave up five runs in three innings.

”I left some pitches up,” Neidert said. ”Not being able to put guys away, the extended ABs and the pitches I made mistakes with, they were able to capitalize.”

Galvis added a run-scoring single in the eighth. Rio Ruiz hit a two-out, two-run double in the Orioles’ three-run first.

Cesar Valdez, the Orioles’ sixth pitcher, retired all four batters he facedfor his fourth save and lowered his ERA to 0.96.

”I love every time I see him coming in from the bullpen,” Mancini said. ”He makes a lot of guys look pretty silly.”

Miami’s Miguel Rojas tied a career high with four hits and scored twice. Adam Duvall drove in two runs.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly had emptied his bench by the seventh inning, and pitcher Pablo Lopez pinch hit in the ninth with two outs and struck out.

”I was trying not to strike out, but that’s what happened,” Lopez said. ”But at least I struck out swinging. I didn’t see a fastball. I saw three very nasty changeups.”

The Orioles came into the game with a record of 8-26 (.235) versus the Marlins, their worst winning percentage against any team. That included being swept in four games last year.

FIELDING GEM

Austin Hays, who was activated before the game after being sidelined since April because of a right hamstring strain, replaced Santander and made a running catch at the wallto rob Brian Anderson of an RBI extra-base hit in the first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro, who has battled a sore left hamstring this season, left the game in the third inningand may need to go on the injured list, Mattingly said. Before the game, CF Starling Marte went on the 10-day injured list with a broken left rib, and OF Lewis Brinson was recalled from the alternate training site.

Mattingly expressed optimism Marte will recover from his injury quickly.

”I think it sounds worse than it is,” Mattingly said.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles: OF Ryan McKenna was optioned to the alternate training site at Double-A Bowie.

Marlins: OF Jesus Sanchez was reinstated from the 10-day IL and optioned to the training site.

UP NEXT

The Marlins’ Trevor Rogers (1-1, 2.40) is scheduled to start against Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, 4.24) in a matchup of left-handers Wednesday afternoon. Rogers’ 62 strikeouts are third-most by an active LHP through his first 10 big league starts, behind Chris Sale (68) and Oliver Perez (67), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

