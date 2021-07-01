Mariners aim for winning road trip in finale vs. Jays

The Seattle Mariners will be out to complete their six-game road trip with a winning record when they play the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday afternoon at Buffalo.

The teams have split the first two games after the Mariners won the Wednesday game 9-7 on Dylan Moore’s three-run homer in the top of the 10th against Patrick Murphy.

“I was able to spit on some balls that were down,” Moore said, “and I knew I just kind of had to get him up (in the zone). I took a chance on 3-1 and I was able to get it out in front and hit it well.”

Moore made a minor adjustment before the game with the leg kick that starts his swing.

“I felt like maybe it was getting a little out of control, so I kind of just trimmed it down,” he said. “And I was able to see the ball up better tonight and make adjustments easier.”

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4, 3.41 ERA) will face Seattle left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (5-3, 3.34).

Ryu will be facing the Mariners for the first time in his career.

Kikuchi has faced the Blue Jays once, firing his only career shutout when he pitched against them on Aug. 18, 2019, in Toronto. He threw a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

The Mariners, who are 9-1 in extra-inning games, have won three of the first five games of the trip that started with a 2-1 series win over the Chicago White Sox. Seattle have gone 11-4 over their past 15 games.

Toronto is 2-5 in extra-inning games.

The Blue Jays made some moves before the game on Wednesday.

Steven Matz came off the COVID-19 list to pitch for the first time since June 12. He allowed four runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

“The sharpness just wasn’t there,” Matz said. “It was a little frustrating.”

Reliever Adam Cimber, obtained in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, was with the team but was not used.

The Blue Jays optioned pitchers Anthony Castro and Joel Payamps to Triple-A Buffalo and designated reliever Jeremy Beasley for assignment.

Cimber said he was “super excited” to join the Blue Jays after pitching against them this season.

“It was a scary lineup to face,” Cimber said. “It’s fun now that I’m on the other side. It’s cool to know you’re going to have that support with the offense every day. It’s not as do or die with the pitching staff. There’s a lot of electricity about this team around the league.”

Outfielder Corey Dickerson also was obtained in the trade with Miami, but he remains on the injured list due to a bruised foot. He might not be available until after the All-Star break.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins praised Dickerson’s “character and versatility, the overall track record.”

“We’ve heard about the toughness as well,” Atkins said. “He’s an interesting fit for us, and we’re certainly pleased to have added him to the organization.”

Mariners No. 1 starter Marco Gonzales was reinstated from the paternity list following the Wednesday game. After missing his scheduled start on Sunday against the White Sox, Gonzales is on track to pitch on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Infielder Donovan Walton was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to clear a roster spot for Gonzales.

–Field Level Media