Mariners hire Catie Griggs as president of business ops

SEATTLE (AP)The Seattle Mariners hired Catie Griggs as the club’s new president of business operations on Tuesday.

Griggs joins the Mariners after spending the past four seasons as the chief business officer for the Atlanta United of Major League Soccer. Griggs will oversee all aspects of the Mariners organization outside of baseball operations.

”We had a really impressive group of finalists for this role,” Mariners chairman John Stanton said in a statement. ”Out of that very strong group, Catie set herself apart with her passion, her experience, and the perspective she will bring to the Mariners.”

Griggs will replace Kevin Mather, who resigned in February after video surfaced of him making derogatory remarks about some players and club operations. Mather took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills, and admitted the team possibly manipulated service time for some of its young players.

Mather oversaw both baseball and business operations for the Mariners. Following Mather’s resignation, Stanton said those roles would be split.

Griggs will begin her new role full time the week of Aug. 23.

”The Mariners are a team on the rise, and as that success builds on the field, we have an opportunity to forge even stronger bonds with the community,” Griggs said in a statement. ”I will bring a championship mentality to everything the franchise does by focusing on the fans and giving back in meaningful ways.”

Prior to joining Atlanta United, Griggs worked for Futures Sports & Entertainment, a media and sponsorships consultancy. She also worked for five years at Turner Broadcasting.

—

