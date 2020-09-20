Marlins keep up playoff push, edge Nats to open twinbill

MIAMI (AP)Brandon Kintzler escaped a bases-loaded jam to end it and the Miami Marlins kept up their playoff push, scratching out a late unearned run off Max Scherzer to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Sunday to open a doubleheader.

The Marlins began the day with a half-game lead over Philadelphia for second place in the NL East. The top two teams in each division are assured spots in the expanded postseason field – two extra wild-card clubs will advance, too.

A two-out error by first baseman Eric Thames in the sixth inning gave Miami the go-ahead run.

Washington threatened in the seventh and final inning when Luis Garcia led off with a single and pinch hitter Yadiel Hernandez followed with a ground-rule double off Kintzler.

After Andrew Stevenson flied out to short right, Trea Turner hit a hard smash to Kintzler, who got Garcia out on a rundown that left runners still at second and third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked before Kintzler struck out Kurt Suzuki for his 10th save.

Matt Joyce hit a two-out single off Scherzer (4-4) in the sixth. Pinch runner Monte Harrison stole second, and walks to Miguel Rojas and Jon Berti loaded the bases.

Pinch hitter Starling Marte hit a grounder down the line that third baseman Carter Kieboom fielded, and his low throw bounced off Thames’ glove for an error.

Sandy Alcantara (3-2) allowed one run and five hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Scherzer (4-4) allowed two unearned runs, walked two and struck out six.

Turner’s two-out RBI infield single with the bases loaded in the fifth tied it at 1. Alcantara escaped from additional harm retiring Juan Soto on a flyout to center.

The Marlins got a run in the first when Corey Dickerson scored on Garcia’s throwing error from second base.

ROSTER MOVES

The Marlins activated Berti from the injured list and designated INF-OF Sean Rodriguez for assignment . LHP Braxton Garrett was added as the 29th man.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: INF Howie Kendrick (left hamstring strain) has done light running and continues to make progress in his attempt at returning before the end of the season.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Anibal Sanchez (2-5, 7.38) will face Philadelphia as Washington begins a season-ending eight-game homestand Monday.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (1-1, 6.00) will start the opener of a four-game series at Atlanta Monday night.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports