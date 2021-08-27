Marwin Gonzalez signs minor deal in bid to rejoin Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez signed a minor league contract with the Houston Astros and began working out at the team’s spring training camp in Florida on Friday, two weeks after being designated for assignment by Boston.

Gonzalez began his 10-season big league career with the Astros from 2012-18, and for their 2017 World Series championship team hit .303 with 23 homers and 90 RBIs – all career highs. He hit .202 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 77 games for the Red Sox this season, after the previous two years with Minnesota.

Manager Dusty Baker said the AL West-leading Astros got Gonzalez ”to see what he brings to the table” and see if there is a fit.

”He’s working out right now, and we’ll see how that goes and if he gives us more options,” Baker said.

Gonzalez started games for the Astros at every infield and outfield position. He is a .256 career hitter with 98 homers and 389 RBIs in 1,039 games.

MLB teams can expand their active rosters from 26 to 28 players next Wednesday.

