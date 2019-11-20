Mets coach posts video of Céspedes taking batting practice

NEW YORK (AP)Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is taking batting practice in his effort to return from a slew of lower-body injuries.

Minor league instructor and former Mets player Endy Chavez posted and then deleted video on Tuesday of the 34-year-old Cespedes taking swings. That came a few weeks after general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said he was uncertain whether Cespedes would play in 2020.

Cespedes broke an ankle in May while recovering from surgery on both heels. The injuries have sidelined Cespedes for most of the past two seasons.

The video showed the right-handed hitting Cespedes taking all-out cuts. Chavez captioned it ”throwing BP to a prospect in recovery.”

Cespedes is entering the final season of a $110 million, four-year contract.

