Mets-Pirates rained out, will play doubleheader Saturday

NEW YORK (AP)A game scheduled for Thursday night between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

The teams will play a single-admission twinbill beginning at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, trying to make up the game during Pittsburgh’s only scheduled visit to the Big Apple this season.

Friday night’s game could also be at risk as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up the East Coast.

It’s the second rainout this week for the Mets, who waited nearly 2 1/2 hours Tuesday to play the Brewers before owner Steve Cohen tweeted that the game was called off. New York made it up Wednesday as part of its ninth doubleheader this season.

New York has four more doubleheaders scheduled this season beginning Saturday. As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, twinbills are limited this year to a pair of seven-inning games, meaning the Mets are set to save 26 innings over its 13 doubleheaders – hugely beneficial for Mets manager Luis Rojas and his injury-ravaged pitching staff.

”The four less innings, they help a lot,” Rojas said. ”I think those have come in handy, and so has the extra-innings rule. Those two have been saviors when it comes to health.”

Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA) had been set to burnish his candidacy as an All-Star replacement after teammate Jacob deGrom decided he won’t travel to Denver for the game. Walker was slated to face Pirates righty JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09).

Walker and Brubaker will pitch Friday.

Mets righty Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60) will slide back a day and pitch in one of the doubleheader games Saturday, with rookie Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.77) starting the other. Left-hander Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.39) will pitch Saturday’s opener for the Pirates, and it’s unclear who will get game 2.

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was held out of New York’s announced lineup after experiencing soreness in his left shoulder. Nimmo landed on his left side making a diving catch Wednesday. Rojas said Nimmo felt good doing baseball activities Thursday and would have been available off the bench.

Mets: The Mets are uncertain if RHP Jacob deGrom will be available for Sunday’s series finale. It’s possible the two-time Cy Young Award winner could give the team some innings on three days of rest. … RHP Robert Stock was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse and RHP Nick Tropeano is remaining with the team after being recalled Wednesday as the 27th man for New York’s doubleheader.

