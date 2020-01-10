Michael A Taylor, Nationals agree to $3,325,000 deal

WASHINGTON (AP)Michael A. Taylor and the Washington Nationals agreed Thursday to a one-year contract for $3,325,000, up slightly from his $3.25 million salary last season, when the outfielder lost an arbitration hearing.

Taylor was an afterthought with the Nationals last year, getting only 88 at-bats during the regular season and just one during the seven-game World Series victory over the Houston Astros.

Often used merely as a late-inning defensive replacement – although he saw some regular playing time earlier in the playoffs when center fielder Victor Robles was injured – Taylor hit .250 with one homer and three RBIs during the season.

Taylor, who turns 29 in March, is entering his seventh big league season, all with Washington. His career numbers: .240 average, 48 homers, 168 RBIs, 77 steals. He is eligible to become a free agent after next season.

In addition to his salary, he could earn a $25,000 bonus for making 300 plate appearances.

Three Nationals remained set to exchange proposed salaries in arbitration Friday: shortstop Trea Turner and pitchers Roenis Elias and Joe Ross.

