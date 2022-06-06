Looking to end an 11-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Angels will begin a four-game home series on Monday against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 9-7 on Sunday to extend the streak, and also welcomed back someone who similarly is looking to turn things around.

Outfielder Jo Adell, formerly the club’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 3 prospect in all of Major League Baseball as recently as 2020, rejoined the club Sunday, replacing the injured Taylor Ward on the active roster. He started in right field and went 1-for-4.

The Angels felt comfortable enough with Adell coming out of spring training to release veteran outfielder Justin Upton, but Adell struggled and was demoted to Triple-A on May 3 after hitting .215 with three homers, eight RBIs and a .627 OPS in 19 games.

Adell, though, said he was told he needed to focus on defense as much as anything.

“I really put an emphasis on my defense, which is what my goal has been since the season started,” Adell said. “I feel good. I went down and worked really hard.”

Adell admitted the demotion stung a bit.

“I was a little disappointed, but at the end of the day, I knew I’m still young in this,” Adell, 23, said. “So I just continued to work. I just tried to do things to help myself get back.”

In 19 games at Triple-A, Adell hit .222 with six homers, 15 RBIs and a .938 OPS.

While the Angels are struggling as a team, they also are looking for center fielder Mike Trout to end his slump. He went 0 for 3 with a walk on Sunday and is now hitless in his last 26 at-bats, the longest hitless streak in his career.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA) will be on the mound for the Angels to make his ninth start of the season. He’s coming off a loss his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, allowing five runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 3.05 ERA in three career starts vs. the Red Sox.

Right-hander Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43) will make his ninth start of the season for Boston. He’s coming off a loss his last time out against Cincinnati, even though he allowed just one run (unearned) and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Wacha and Syndergaard were matched up against each other on May 3 at Fenway Park, and both pitchers threw well. Wacha tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings and got the victory over Syndergaard, who gave up three runs in seven innings.

Wacha is in his first season with Boston after seven years with the Cardinals, one with the Rays and one with the Mets.

“He’s only (30 years old),” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He prepares, he understands information and he wants to keep getting better.”

Wacha is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

