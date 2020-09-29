MLB Calendar

It was not a good start to the Major League Baseball postseason for those who don't believe in curses.

The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics extended their string of postseason futility on Tuesday with losses in the openers of their respective best-of-three, wild-card series. If they don't win Game 2 on Wednesday, it's another quick trip home for two franchises that have been consistently great in the regular season, only to fall apart when the postseason arrives.