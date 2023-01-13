Jan. 13 – Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 – International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 30-Feb. 17 – Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Jan. 24 – Hall of Fame Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting announced.

Feb. 8(equals)10 – Owners meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

Feb. 13 – Mandatory reporting date for pitchers and catchers participating in World Baseball Classic.

Feb. 15 – Voluntary reporting date for other pitchers and catchers, and injured players.

Feb. 16 – Mandatory reporting date for other players participating in World Baseball Classic.

Feb. 20- Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 24 – Exhibition games start.

Feb. 25 – Mandatory reporting date.

March 1-10 – Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 8-21 – World Baseball Classic.

March 30 – Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-29 – San Diego vs. San Francisco at Mexico City.

June 24-25 – Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at London.

July TBA – Amateur draft.

July 11 – All-Star Game, Seattle.

July 23 -Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 – Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 1 – Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 20 – Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Oct. 1 – Regular season ends.

November TBA – Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

November TBA – Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 10th day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

November/December TBA – Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 – Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 4-7 – Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 15 – International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports