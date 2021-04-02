Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Black History Month
Top Stories
IDPH announces 2,839 new cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths
Illinois House Democrats continue public hearings on redistricting
Egg My Yard Fundraiser supports moms’ mental health this Easter
Video
Children’s Discovery Museum hoping to reopen May 1
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Prep Football Recap for April 2, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Adam Miller, DJ Horne Enter Transfer Portal
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for April 1, 2021
Video
Charges against Bradley University basketball player sent to prosecutor for consideration
Video
Prep Football Recap for March 31, 2021
Video
Prep Sports Recap for March 30, 2021
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Sponsored Content: Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions
MLB
Posted:
Apr 2, 2021 / 03:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 2, 2021 / 02:23 PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP)MLB moving All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions.
NBA Stats
Latest Local News
IDPH announces 2,839 new cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths
Illinois House Democrats continue public hearings on redistricting
Egg My Yard Fundraiser supports moms’ mental health this Easter
Video
More Local News