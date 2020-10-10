MLB players extend streak of no COVD positives to 40 days

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP)Major League Baseball players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 40 through Thursday.

Players did not have positive tests in 48 of the previous 49 days, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

There were no positive tests among 8,096 samples samples collected in the week.

MLB has collected 164,117 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.06%.

Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.

The eight teams that entered the Division Series in the past week are in bubble environments and playing at neutral sites in the hope of minimizing exposure to the novel coronavirus.

