Moving on from trade deadline, Rangers take on Angels

Maybe it was just the trade deadline that was weighing on the Texas Rangers.

With slugger Joey Gallo dealt to the New York Yankees and starter Kyle Gibson and closer Ian Kennedy sent to Philadelphia, the rebuilding Rangers received seven prospects in return. And now they’re just back to playing ball.

Having lost 13 of 14 games entering the weekend, the Rangers put together their first two-game winning streak since late June, defeating the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners on a pair of walk-off home runs by Jonah Heim.

The Rangers will look to extend their streak when they open a four-game series with one of their American League West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers trailed by two runs entering the ninth inning Sunday before Andy Ibanez lined a two-run homer down the left-field line and Heim followed with a solo shot to deep right-center to win it 4-3.

Heim hit a pair of two-run homers in Saturday’s victory and also went deep in the opener, giving him four homers over the past three games.

“If I keep doing this, it’s going to be a pretty good year,” said Heim, who became not only the first Ranger but also the first rookie in major-league history to hit walk-off homers in consecutive games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The last major leaguer to accomplish the feat was Albert Pujols in 2011.

“You can’t find words to describe it,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “Just the energy that brings the clubhouse, the fans. Obviously it’s been a rough year. Those two games are pretty special.”

Right-hander Dane Dunning (4-7, 4.20 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday for the Rangers. Dunning went a season-high 6 1/ 3 innings in his last start, a 5-4 victory against Arizona that snapped Texas’ 12-game losing streak. Dunning is 0-2 with a 11.00 ERA in two career starts against the Angels, both coming earlier this season.

The Angels suffered an 8-3 loss Sunday to visiting Oakland as left-hander Reid Detmers, their first-round draft pick in 2020, allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings in his major-league debut.

“It was definitely a dream come true,” Detmers said. “Obviously, I’ve been dreaming of that moment since I was a kid. It didn’t go as planned. But hey, that’s baseball. I’m looking forward to my next start. I was enjoying the moment. I got to see family after the game. That was a cool moment.”

Angels manager Joe Maddon said he was encouraged by Detmers’ outing.

“I just told him afterwards, ‘Hang with it, man. It’s going to get better,'” Maddon said. “You have to have all of your weapons at your disposal in order to really work through (the Oakland) lineup). He didn’t, but that’s OK. He’s going to in the future. And I’m certain he learned a lot (Sunday).”

The Angels have yet to announce their starting rotation for the Texas series with left-hander Andrew Heaney having been sent to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, Shohei Ohtani suffering from a sore thumb sustained Wednesday when hit by a foul ball in the dugout and fellow right-hander Alex Cobb having made his last appearance July 23 because of a blister on his index finger.

