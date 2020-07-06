Nats cancel workout

The Washington Nationals have canceled Monday morning’s team workout because of COVID-19 testing delays.

Players and staff were tested Friday, and general manager Mike Rizzo says the team still hasn’t received its results. Rizzo said it’s not safe to continue holding camp without accurate and timely testing and that the workout was canceled to prevent putting players and staff at risk.

Rizzo says: Major League Baseball ”needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk.”