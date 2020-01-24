New York Mets announce they have hired Luis Rojas as their manager.

BOSTON (AP)The Boston Red Sox are still hoping to have a manager in place by spring training, but chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Thursday it's possible they won't hire someone before pitchers and catchers report Feb. 12.

''It would certainly be ideal'' to have replaced Alex Cora by then - but not at the cost of rushing the process, Bloom said. ''Nobody wants to be at this point in a year without a manager, obviously, so that would become even more important once we get to spring training.''