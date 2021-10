IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. - Over the summer, the body of a Nashville, Illinois man was discovered inside a gas tanker about 40 miles northeast of Champaign. On Tuesday, authorities announced charges against two men in connection with the investigation.

Thirty-three-year-old Billy Roof III and 37-year-old Ryan Murrow were each charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful concealment of a death, according to Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton Perzee. Roof was also charged with unlawful use of account numbers.