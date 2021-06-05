Orioles’ ace Means departs in first with injury

BALTIMORE (AP)Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means left Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians after two outs because of an injury.

The left-hander allowed solo home runs to Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez, then left after Eddie Rosario’s two-out single. Manager Brandon Hyde then came to the mound along with head athletic trainer Brian Ebel , and Means exited the game.

Adam Plutko replaced Means, who threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

Means, who entered the day 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA, had gone at least five innings in all but one of his 11 starts this season. His ERA ranked second in the American League, while his .173 opponents’ batting average was third in the league.

