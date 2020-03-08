Orioles claim RHP Hector Velazquez on waivers from Red Sox

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP)The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez on waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games in the last three seasons with Boston, including 19 starts.

Velazquez will compete for a spot on the Orioles’ staff. One candidate, right-hander Evan Phillips, will begin the season on the injured list due to right elbow soreness.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

