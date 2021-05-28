Orioles-White Sox rained out, to play doubleheader Saturday

CHICAGO (AP)The opener of a three-game series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox on Friday night was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday, with a first pitch of 1:10 p.m. for the opener. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both will be seven-inning games.

The White Sox announced that left-hander Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 6.31 ERA) – the scheduled starter on Friday – will pitch the opener. Right-hander Lance Lynn (5-1, 1.51) will start the second game.

The Orioles didn’t immediately name starters for Saturday. Right-hander Matt Harvey (3-5, 6.31) was originally scheduled to pitch on Friday and left-hander John Means (4-0, 1.79) was slated for Saturday.

Fans with tickets for Saturday’s game can attend both games. Fans holding tickets for Friday will receive a refund.

BOBBLEHEAD FLIP

A bobblehead of Chicago SS Tim Anderson’s famous bat flip against the Kansas City Royals in 2019 was scheduled to be given out Friday. Some were distributed to the fans who entered Guaranteed Rate Field before the game was rained out. The rest will be given out Saturday.

”It’s dope,” Anderson said before the rainout. ”I think everybody remembers that moment. I’m excited. Hopefully, we can give them out. We were supposed to give them out last year, but we all know what happened there. Hopefully, we can finally get them to the people.

”It shows exactly what I’m doing and what I did. I’m definitely happy with it.”

INJURY UPDATES

Orioles 1B Trey Mancini wasn’t in the posted lineup Friday after being hit by a pitch in the right elbow in the first inning on Thursday. ”We dodged a bullet with Mancini,” manager Brandon Hyde said. ”He’s feeling a lot better. The elbow’s still sore, but he feels like he should be good to go in the next day or two.”

Hyde is hoping OF/1B Ryan Mountcastle (left hand) will be able to start one of the games in the series.

OF Adam Engel (right hamstring strain) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A after missing the first two months of the season. He says it’s just a matter of getting enough at-bats and reps in the outfield at this point.

”The leg’s feeling really good and I continue to build up,” Engel said Friday. ”I hope to get back to Chicago here pretty soon.”

—

