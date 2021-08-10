Padres’ Craig Stammen draws start for bullpen game vs. Marlins

Until 24 hours ago, the starting pitcher for both the Miami Marlins and the host San Diego Padres for Tuesday night bore the same identification — Mr. To Be Determined.

The Padres subsequently selected durable right-handed reliever Craig Stammen (5-2, 2.71 ERA) to start what manager Jayce Tingler hopes will be a limited bullpen game.

Meanwhile, the Marlins, who are without manager Don Mattingly for at least one more game while he is in the COVID-19 protocol, finally identified their Tuesday starer following their 8-3 defeat Monday. Left-hander Braxton Garrett (1-1, 3.58 ERA) will make his seventh appearance, sixth start, of the season.

Tingler hopes Stammen can give the Padres three innings as they approach the Tuesday night game with an eye on Wednesday afternoon, when Ryan Weathers will start. Weathers has pitched into the fifth inning in only one of his past six starts.

“We’re planning that our bullpen could see a lot of action the next couple days,” said Tingler, who hinted Stammen might be stretched out toward longer starts as he fills in for Chris Paddack, who is on the injured list with an oblique strain. There is no estimated return time for Paddack.

Stammen will be making his second start of the year on Tuesday. His first one was in Cincinnati on June 29, when he threw two innings of one-run ball. Earlier this season, Stammen had relief outings of 3 1/3 and three innings.

“We have a ton of confidence in Craig,” said Tingler of the 37-year-old right-hander who hasn’t started regularly since 2009 and 2010 while with the Washington Nationals. “I’m excited about starting him. But by starting Craig, we do lose a little versatility and options with what we can do down in the bullpen given his durability.”

Stammen is 3-4 with a 4.58 ERA in 38 career games (five starts) against the Marlins.

Garrett is set to oppose San Diego for the second time in his career. On July 24, he beat the visiting Padres for his only win of the season. Garrett fanned 10 while allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in seven innings.

Just as the Marlins came back to win the final two games of a four-game set against the Padres last month, Miami rallied Monday when down three runs on Lewis Brinson’s two-run homer in the top of the eighth. The Padres then pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the eighth against a pitcher (Shawn Morimando) recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day.

Brinson’s blast came in the wake of him landing in an unwanted national controversy. After the Marlins’ Sunday night loss in Denver, the Colorado Rockies issued a statement apologizing for what they said were racial slurs directed toward Brinson by a fan.

Following an investigation, the Rockies reversed their stance on Monday, saying that the fan wasn’t yelling the N-word, that he was actually trying to call the team’s mascot, “Dinger.”

Brinson, however, had a different view, saying he believed he had been the subject of racial abuser. Then he went out and delivered a clutch homer.

Acting Marlins manager James Rowson said, “These guys are staying in the game. They are battling and fighting, and then Lew comes up with a big knock there. … Over the past few days, I’ve constantly said that about this team, their fight. … You’re proud of their effort.”

Over the last three games, the Padres have gotten starting pitching — three runs on 11 hits and four walks with 33 strikeouts in 20 innings for a 1.35 ERA and 0.750 WHIP — to go with their bullpen, offense and defense.

